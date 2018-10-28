Reposing at O’ Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Monday evening from 4pm to 6pm. Removal at 6pm on Monday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday morning at 10:30am. Burial afterwards in Killarney Burial Ground, Knockeenduff, Killarney. No flowers by request, donations if desired to Kerry Parents & Friends, Old Monastery, Killarney.
Seanie O’ Donoghue, Ardshanavooley, Killasrney
Reposing at O' Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Monday evening from 4pm to 6pm. Removal at 6pm on Monday evening to St....
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERAt the Amputee World Cup Ireland lost 3-1 to hosts Mexico. The match was delayed by 1.5 hours which affected preparation. This led...
3 In A Row County Senior Football Titles For Dr.Crokes
Dr.Crokes are the 2018 Garvey’s Super Valu County Senior Football champions, claiming a third consecutive crown.They won the Championship by beating Dingle...
Kerry Boxer Wins Title In Wexford
At the Wexford International Box-cup Cashen Vale’s Aaron McElligott beat Michael Moffitt of the St Mary’s Boxing Club New Ross in the final of...
Munster Camogie Title For Clanmaurice
Clanmaurice were victorious in the Munster Junior Club Camogie Championship Final.They defeated Crecora 1-11 to 1-8 in Newcastle West.Clanamurice were ahead by 1...
