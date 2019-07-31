Sean Taaffe opens refurbished Killarney salon

Sean Taaffe has opened his refurbished Killarney salon.

Sean Taaffe Hair & Beauty at the Courtyard, Lewis Road includes a retail area with hair products, and a Nespresso coffee dock for clients and members of the public.

The men’s zone, ST4Men also had a makeover with new chairs and a new waiting area.

As well as that, the hairdressing company has launched its own professional tools range, including precision hairdressing scissors and cutting combs.

Sean Taaffe Hair & Beauty was established in Killorglin in 1989; it now has salons in Killarney, Tralee and Killorglin with a team of 60 professionals.