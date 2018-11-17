Seán Rusk, Marian Park, Tralee

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee, on Sunday evening from 6:30pm to 8:00pm. Removal at 8.00pm to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. House private please.

