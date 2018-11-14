Séan O’Shea, Oakpark Drive, Tralee & formerly of Ballyheigue & Ventry

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Thursday (Nov 15th) from 4pm to 7.30pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Friday at 10am. Burial afterwards in Ventry Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Irish Wheelchair Association or The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.