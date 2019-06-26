Séan O’Halloran, Heirhill, Ballyheigue, Tralee.

Reposing at his home at Heirhill, Ballyheigue tomorrow Thursday (June 27th) from 6pm to 8pm.  Requiem mass will take place on Friday in St. Mary’s Church, Ballyheigue at 12 noon.  Burial afterwards in Holy Family Cemetery, Ballyheigue.

