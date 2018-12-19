Seán O’Donoghue, Gortatlea, Ballymacelligott, Tralee

reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday evening from 4 to 5.30pm followed by removal to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymacelligott. Requiem mass on Friday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Clogher Cemetery.

