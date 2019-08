With only days to the All-Ireland Final, Kenmare’s Sean O Shea is looking forward to taking on Dublin in Croke Park and bidding for All Ireland Senior glory.

He says being Kerry’s main free kick taker at times can be daunting, but he has a plan in place this week to prepare himself in the best way possible

Sean O Shea also said its great for the Kenmare area to have 6 involved between Kenmare and Templenoe