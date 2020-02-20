Séan Murphy, Castlecountess, Tralee and formerly of Doon, Tralee and Carlow.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Friday (Feb 21st) from 4pm to 6pm. Removal at 6pm to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 11am. Séan will repose in Carpenter’s Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Carlow on Saturday evening. Burial will take place on Sunday after 12 noon mass. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Tralee Community Hospital c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home Tralee.