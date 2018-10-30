Sean McAuliffe, Knockdown, Athea, Co. Limerick and formerly of East Ewell, Surrey, England

reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Athea on Tuesday evening from 6 to 8pm. Funeral arriving at St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea on Wednesday for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterward in Holy Cross Cemetery.

