Reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Athea on Tuesday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at St. Bartholomew’s Church Athea for Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery Athea.
Sean McAuliffe, Knockdown, Athea, Co. Limerick and formerly of East Ewell, Surrey, England
Lixnaw To Play Charleville In Munster Intermediate Hurling Semi-Final
Lixnaw are to play Charleville in the AIB Munster Intermediate Club Hurling Championship semi-final.Charleville have won the Final replay in Cork, by 15 points...
Monday Afternoon Local Soccer Results
FAI Youth Cup 1st Round Killarney Celtic 1-3 St Brendans Park Fc.Denny Youth League Tralee Dynamos 3-4 Rattoo Rovers.Daly’s SuperValu 13 Premier Killorglin 5-3 Park12’s Girls...
Monday Afternoon Local GAA Results
North Kerry Football Kieran Corridan Memorial Intermediate Cup, sponsored by South Of Ireland Waste Disposal Round 1 Tarbert B 0-9 St Senans B 0-10Jotty...
Evening Sports Update
Sport Ireland are among a number of organisations and athletes calling for reform at the World Anti-Doping Agency.Following a special summit in Paris...
