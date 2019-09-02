Reposing at S. Gobnait’s Church, Ballyvourney tomorrow Tuesday from 6:00 pm with prayers at 8:00 pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday in St. Gobnait’s Church, Ballyvourney at 2:00 pm. Burial afterwards in St. Gobnait’s Cemetery Ballyvourney.
Latest News
Warning to public after con man steals cash from Farmers Bridge pensioner
A con man who convinced a Kerry pensioner that his car was broken down, stole cash from the man and then vanished.The incident took...
Kerry people encouraged to take part in 30 Day Food Challenge
Kerry people are being asked to change their shopping and eating habits during the month of September, in order to support local food producers...
Kerry Golf News & Results
RossResults On August 31st our Captain John Cushkelly held his Captain's Prize with a Strokeplay competition and a Seniors competition which was a...
Evening Sports Update
Leinster second row Devin Toner is the big name omission from Joe Schmidt's Irish Rugby World Cup squad.The 33-year-old veteran misses out after the...
Kerry’s O’Shea Nominated For GAA.ie Footballer Of The Week
Kerry’s Sean O'Shea has been nominated for GAA.ie Footballer of the Week.The citation reads how O'Shea was instrumental throughout, the accurate and prolific forward...
