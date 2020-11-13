Seán Kennedy

The Writings Dromin Listowel and formerly of Ballyfermot Dublin.

A private family funeral will take place for Seán with a requiem Mass being celebrated at 2PM on Saturday in St. Mary’s Church Listowel streamed on www.listowelparish.com followed by interment in St. John Paul II Cemetery Listowel.

Enguiries to Gleasure Funeral Home Greenville Listowel.

Beloved husband of Catherine, dearest mother of Seán, Dermot, Sharon, Nicola and Yvonne and brother of Stephen, Gerry, Damian, Carmel, Stephanie, Barbara, Siobhán and the late Tony.

Sadly missed by his loving family his grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, sons-in-law Paul, Mark and Nigel daughter in-law Orla, relatives and friends.

