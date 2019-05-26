Seán Kelly set to top the polls in Ireland South

Fine Gael MEP and Kilcummin native Sean Kelly looks set to top the poll in the Ireland South constituency.

But it seems there’ll be a tight race for the rest of the seats.

It’s a constituency that stretches from Bray down Tramore – and from Killarney up to the Burren.

23 candidates are looking to fill the 5 seats in Ireland South.

The exit poll showed sitting Fine Gael MEP Sean Kelly looks likely to be elected first on 16 per cent of first preference votes.

Then it’s Sinn Fein’s Liadh Ni Riada and Fianna Fail’s Billy Kelleher – both on 13 per cent.

The Green Party will be hoping Grace O’Sullivan – who’s on 12 per cent – can get over the line with a bit of help from transfers.

It could be a bit of a dogfight for the last seat.

Independent Mick Wallace on 10, Fianna Fail’s Malcolm Byrne on 9 and Deirdre Clune of Fine Gael on 9 are all in with a shot.

There is a margin of error of 4 per cent and transfers could completely change the outcome.

It could be a number of days before we know who’ll have done enough to be elected to the European Parliament.