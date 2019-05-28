Seán Kelly re-elected an MEP in Ireland South

Seán Kelly has been re-elected as an MEP in Ireland South.

The Kilcummin native got over the line after the ninth count in the constituency.

The former GAA President gave this reaction after the result was announced:





Sean Kelly has taken the first of the 5 seats in the constituency.

Billy Kelleher of Fianna Fail and Independent Mick Wallace are likely to take the second and third seats leaving a battle for 4th and 5th place.

Reporter Stephen Murphy is at the Nemo Rangers Count Centre. He says there are a number of candidates in the running for those final places.