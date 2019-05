Sitting MEP Sean Kelly has given a cautious welcome to the results of an exit poll, which indicate he will top the poll in the Ireland South constituency.

The Kilcummin native looks safe to retain his seat with 16 percent of the votes, followed by former presidential candidate Liadh Ni Riada of Sinn Fein and Fianna Fail’s Billy Kelleher who both polled at 13 per cent respectively.

Mr Kelly was at the count centre in Killarney this morning where he spoke to Radio Kerry’s