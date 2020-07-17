Seán Kelly to lead EU policy on SME support post-COVID-19

Kerry MEP Seán Kelly is to lead three policy groupings aimed at securing EU support to small and medium sized businesses for the COVID-19 recovery.

The Ireland South representative was appointed to the roles by the European People’s Party Group in the European Parliament.

He’ll lead discussions in the Industry Committee on the €300 billion Solvency Support Instrument, and on the EU’s SME Strategy in the International Trade Committee.

Mr Kelly will also return to his previous role on the InvestEU Programme, which is expected to allocate €1 trillion in investments.

Speaking on In Business, Seán Kelly says because Kerry has been so badly hit, the county’s businesses have a great opportunity to seek funding from the EU.