Sean Kelly calls for urgent action follow trade tariff decision

A Kerry MEP is calling for urgent and active engagement with the US over trade tariffs.

Ireland South MEP, Sean Kelly says that incoming European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the new EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan need to intensify dialogue on the matter.

Mr Kelly was speaking after the publication of a decision by the World Trade Organisation regarding illegal subsidies paid to aviation company, Airbus.

Irish butter and cheese are among the products that will be hit with the tariffs later this month.

IFA President Joe Healy the United States is an important market for Ireland: