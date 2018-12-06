Seán Keane, Pairc na Dún, Caherslee, Tralee.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Friday (Dec 7th) from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.

