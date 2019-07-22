Sean Keane & The Mayo Concert Orchestra

Radio Kerry and the INEC present a tremendous night of music and song with Sean Keane, at the INEC, Killarney on Saturday September 14th. Accompanied by the 40 piece Mayo Concert Orchestra Sean will perform songs from his extensive repertoire. Tickets from €36 including booking fee available now from the INEC Box Office on 064 6671555

Here’s the link to get your tickets!

https://www.ticketmaster.ie/event/180056B0DE5B8B15