Sean Keane chats to Billy Donegan

By
melanie
-

Sean Keane joined Billy Donegan on Timeless and Irish to discuss new projects, his appearance at the Timeless & Irish Concert at the Tintean Theatre, Ballybunion on Wednesday June 26th 2019 and his show coming up at the INEC Killarney with the 40 piece Mayo Concert Orchestra on September 14th 2019

