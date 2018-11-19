Sean (John) Cronin, Boulicullane, Farranfore, Co. Kerry.

Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Firies this (Monday) evening (Nov. 19th) from 6pm – 8pm. Remains arriving at St.Gertrude’s Church, Firies at 10.30am on Tuesday (Nov 20th) for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ardcrone Cemetery, Currans. Enquiries to Sheehan’s Undertakers, Farranfore.

