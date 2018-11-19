Sean (John) Cronin, Boulicullane, Farranfore, Co. Kerry.

Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Firies this (Monday) evening (Nov. 19th) from 6pm – 8pm. Remains arriving at St.Gertrude’s Church, Firies at 10.30am on Tuesday (Nov 20th) for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ardcrone Cemetery, Currans. Enquiries to Sheehan’s Undertakers, Farranfore.
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBYConor Murray could make his first appearance of the season in Munster's Pro 14 match against Zebre in Italy on Sunday.The Southern Province have...
Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Munster Colleges U19 C Football Round 2 Mannix College Charleville @ 12:30 Ballincollig Community School V Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí
Kerry County Council and Gardaí working to combat traffic and pedestrian issues in Killarney
Kerry County Council and gardaí are working together to combat traffic and pedestrian issues in Killarney.Councillor Brendan Cronin is calling for action on the...
Aloysius ‘Weeshie’ Fogarty, O’Sullivan’s Place, Killarney.
Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney from 4.00pm to 6.30pm tomorrow Tuesday. Followed by Removal at 6.30pm to St. Mary’s...
John ‘Johnie’ O’Connor, River Road, Finuge, Lixnaw.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel tomorrow Tuesday (Nov 20th) from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday...
Monday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results
Agri Auto Parts Ladies League Div 3: Killarney v Listowel at 8.30Advanced Cleaning Supplies Men’s League Div 4: Listowel v Ballyheigue (A) at 8.15