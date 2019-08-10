Sean Hurley reports from Killorglin’s Puck Fair

News Sean Hurley reports from Killorglin’s Puck FairBy radiokerrynews - 10th August 2019 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter 10-8-2019: Horsin’ around at Puck Fair! Pictured on Gathering Day at the Puck Fair Horse Fair 2019 in Killorglin town in Co. Kerry are Catriona and Eoin O'Connor from Scartaglin, County Kerry and Aoibhinn O'Leary, Listowel with 'Jack & Jill' the Falabella ponies. The legendary festival will see thousands of visitors from home and abroad descend on the town on the 10th, 11th and 12th August to enjoy a programme of events including dance workshops, fancy dress competitions, a fun fair, food stalls, street markets and live music throughout. For information and updates on Puck Fair 2019, visit puckfair.ie or follow @puckfair on Facebook and @puck_fair on Instagram and Twitter. Pic: Don MacMonagle NO REPRO FEE Further info: Judy Hopkins/ [email protected]Puck Fair got under way this morning with its traditional horse and pony show at 6am, to herald the start of the annual three-day event in the town.While morning weather conditions did not help the attendees, early morning trade was brisk. https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/PUCK-FAIR-2019.mp3 10-8-2019: Horsin’ around at Puck Fair! Pictured on Gathering is Terence McGough, Killarney selling his ‘cattle sticks’. Pic: Don MacMonagle 10-8-2019: Horsin’ around at Puck Fair! A scene from the Horse Fair on Gathering Day at the Puck Fair 2019 in Killorglin town in Co. Kerry.Pic: Don MacMonagle 10-8-2019: Horsin’ around at Puck Fair! Pictured on Gathering Day at the Puck Fair Horse Fair 2019 in Killorglin town in Co. Kerry are Catriona and Eoin O’Connor from Scartaglin, County Kerry and Aoibhinn O’Leary, Listowel with ‘Jack & Jill’ the Falabella ponies. Pic: Don MacMonagle 10-8-2019: Horsin’ around at Puck Fair! Pictured on Gathering Day at the Puck Fair Horse Fair 2019 in Killorglin town in Co. Kerry is Emma O’Sullivan from Killorglin with her pony ‘Ginger’. 10-8-2019: Horsin’ around at Puck Fair! Pictured on Gathering Day at the Puck Fair Horse Fair 2019 in Killorglin town in Co. Kerry horse traders Donal Grady, Killarney striking a deal with Jim Long from Ballyneety, Limerick. Pic: Don MacMonagle 10-8-2019: Horsin’ around at Puck Fair! A scene from the Horse Fair on Gathering Day at the Puck Fair 2019 in Killorglin town in Co. Kerry. Pic: Don MacMonagle Pic: Don MacMonagle