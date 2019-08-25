Sean Healy, Tubrid Beg, Abbeydorney.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday (Aug.26th), from 6.30pm – 8pm, followed by removal at 8pm to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday (Aug.27th) at 12noon. Burial afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Abbey Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, UHK. c/o of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Latest News
Crotta Secure 2019 County Minor Hurling Title
Crotta have beaten Ballyduff in the Keane's County Minor Hurling Final on a score of 1-11 to 0-13.It was proving to be a very...
Valentia Regatta Takes Place Today
South Kerry hosts the Valentia Regatta today.Bringing us updates this afternoon is Mary B Teahan.Mary B report 1
Thousands lined the streets of Tralee last night to view the 60th anniversary parader for this year's International rose of Tralee Festival taking place...
Jack Mc Kivergan, Monalee & formerly of Rock Street, Tralee and Co. Down.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday (Aug. 26th), from 3.30pm -5.30pm, followed by removal at 5.30pm to Our Lady & St....
