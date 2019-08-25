Sean Healy, Tubrid Beg, Abbeydorney.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday (Aug.26th), from 6.30pm – 8pm, followed by removal at 8pm to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday (Aug.27th) at 12noon. Burial afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Abbey Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, UHK. c/o of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.