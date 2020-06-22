Seán Healy The Hill Abbeyfeale

A PRIVATE FAMILY FUNERAL WILL TAKE PLACE FOR IMMEDIATE FAMILY. REQUIEM MASS WILL BE LIVE STREAMED ON WEDNESDAY AT 11.00 A.M. at www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

FOR THOSE WHO WOULD LIKE TO PAY THEIR RESPECTS BY MEANS OF STANDING IN A GUARD OF HONOUR THE FUNERAL CORTEGE WILL DEPART THE CHURCH OF THE ASSUMPTION ABBEYFEALE ON WEDNESDAY AT 12.00 P.M. ON ROUTE TO REILIG ÍDE NAOFA ABBEYFEALE.

THE FAMILY INTENDS TO HOLD A MEMORIAL MASS TO CELEBRATE SEÁN’S LIFE AT A LATER STAGE.

Seán is very sadly missed by his loving wife Peg, son Con and his partner Nora, daughter Margaret and her partner Aenea, sister-in-law Kathleen Healy, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

Seán is predeceased by his brothers Connie and Peter, sisters Joan, Helen, Peg, Mary and Julia.

