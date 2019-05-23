Sean Fitzgerald, Wolverhampton, England & formerly of Park, Upper Athea, Athea, Co. Limerick.

Memorial mass will be celebrated this Saturday (May 25th) in St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea at 11am.
Thursday Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESCaptain Diarmuid O'Connor has been restored to the Mayo side for Saturday's Connacht football semi final with Roscommon.The Ballintubber man missed...
Castleisland Teams To Represent Kerry In Community Games National Finals
Teams from Castleisland will represent Kerry in this weekend's Community Games National Basketball Finals in Limerick.With the details, here's Nelius Collins.
Second Tralee Local Election Debate – May 23rd, 2019
The first debate involving 8 of the candidates was held on Tuesday. The remaining nine took part in this second debate for the Tralee...
Bring Your ID to Polling Stations – May 23rd, 2019
The County Registrar Pádraig Burke is reminding voters in Kerry to ensure they bring identification to their polling station tomorrow (Friday). You will be...
Do You Know Who and What You’re Voting For? – May 23rd, 2019
Jerry went to Tralee, Listowel and Killarney to gauge people’s knowledge of the candidates who are running in the elections.
Community Games Badminton, Indoor Soccer & Draughts Preview
We're continuing our build-up to this weekend's National Finals in Limerick and Nelius Collins has details on the Kerry competitors taking part in the...