Séan F. G. O’Brien, St. Therese, St. Anne’s Road, Killarney.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Thursday (May 23rd) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm on Thursday to St. Mary’s Cathedral.  Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 10.30am.  Burial afterwards in Killarney Burial Ground.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR