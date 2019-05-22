Séan F. G. O’Brien, St. Therese, St. Anne’s Road, Killarney.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Thursday (May 23rd) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm on Thursday to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Killarney Burial Ground.
The Global Village – May 21st, 2019
Special guest Charlie O`Brien joined JJ on this week`s show to talk about his forthcoming album and to play something from it.
How often do you wash your hair? – May 22nd, 2019
To respond to listener Geraldine’s comment re hair washing, we spoke to hair stylist Pat O’Neill.
Medical Matters | Gynecology – May 22nd, 2019
Mr Muhammad Umar, consultant Gynecologist, joined Dr Eamon in studio today for Medical Matters.
Over 2,700 names on newly published Supplementary Register of Electors for Kerry
More than 2,700 names have been identified in the newly published Supplementary Register of Electors in Kerry.This afternoon Kerry County Council gave the supplementary...
Munster Poc Fada Launched In Kerry
It's been confirmed that Kerry will host the Munster Poc Fada for the next three years.The competition was officially launched at Kerry GAA's Centre...
Kerry Sailor Included In Irish Team For World Youth Championships
Eimear McMorrow Moriarty from Tralee Bay Sailing Club has been included in the Irish Youth Team to compete at the Hempel Youth Sailing World...
Wednesday Evening Sports Update
SOCCERMaurizio Sarri has denied that he's spoken with Juventus about their managerial vacancy.Reports from Italy claim the Chelsea boss had been approached...