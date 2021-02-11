Sean Downes

Listowel Community Hospital and late of Farranstack Lisselton.

Remains will arrive in St. Theresa’s Church Ballydonoghue at 11.00AM on Saturday 13th Febrauary for a private family Funeral Mass at 11.30 AM.

Burial afterwards in Kilahenny Cemetery Ballybunion.

Enquiries to Reidy’s Funeral Directors Lisselton.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 10 people, immediate family and close friends.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****