Seán Daly of Caherlevoy, Mountcollins, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick who passed away peacefully at St. Ita’s Hospital Newcastle West on Friday, March 12th 2021.

A Private Family Funeral will take place for immediate family only.

Funeral cortege will arrive at The Church of The Assumption Mountcollins on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. which be live streamed on Templeglantine, Tournafulla & Mouncollins Parishes Facebook page. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Seán, predeceased by his wife Julie and brother Paddy, is very deeply regretted by his sons Pat, Michael and John, daughters-in-law Mary and Diane, grandchildren Cathal and Cian, brothers Fr. Bart Daly (MHM) and Joe, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 10 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

