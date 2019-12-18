Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Thursday (Dec 19th) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm on Thursday to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem mass on Friday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery.
Wednesday Evening Sports Update
SOCCERLiverpool are without Virgil van Dijk ((pron: dyke)) for this evening's Club World Cup semi-final with Monterrey in Qatar.The centre-back has been ruled out...
All-Kerry January Final In Schools Under 19s National Cup Basketball
Mercy Mounthawk Tralee are through to the Under 19s Schools National Cup Final.They defeated St Malachys of Belfast in this afternoon's semi-final at the...
SouthDoc received almost 1,000 more calls than average last weekend, as flu season strikes...
SouthDoc received almost 1,000 more calls than average last weekend, as the health service in the county gets to grips with an earlier-than-usual flu...
Office of Planning Regulator recommends changes to Listowel Development Plan
A newly-formed planning regulator is asking Kerry County Council to make changes to its development plan for Listowel.The correspondence relates to the draft Listowel...
Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERThere are some potentially huge upsets in the Carabao Cup this evening.League One Oxford host the holders Manchester City - while fourth tier Colchester...