Sean Ahern, Tarmons East, Tarbert

A private Funeral Mass will take place in St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert, on Thursday afternoon at 1pm, followed by a private burial in the adjoining new Cemetery. Please note Funeral is strictly family only.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****