Seamus Mulvihill from the St Senan’s club will take charge of next Sunday’s Garvey’s Supervalu County Senior Football Final in Tralee.

The game at Austin Stack Park between holders and Dr Crokes and Dingle will get underway at 3pm. Dr Crokes player Brian Looney says the Killarney side will need to guard against the threat posed by Paul Geaney and the entire Dingle forward line.

The County Senior Football Championship Final will be broadcast live on Radio Kerry with thanks to Garvey’s Supervalu.