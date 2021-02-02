Seamus Finnerty, Ballybunion & Listowel and formerly of Greystones, Co. Wicklow.

Husband of the late Ann and dear father of Pat, Mary(Beary) and Declan and brother of the late Maisie Lambe. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Gary, Philip & Liam, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Brooke, sisters Úna Donnelly, Phyllis Wiseman & Ann Browne, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A private family funeral will take place for Seamus with the Requiem Mass being celebrated at 11am on Wednesday in St. John’s Church, Ballybunion, followed by private cremation.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

