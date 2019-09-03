Seamie O’Sullivan, Riverview, Cahersiveen and The Ferry, Portmagee.

Waking at Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen this evening (Sept 3rd) from 7pm to 9pm and tomorrow Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at 11.30am on Thursday morning to St. Patrick’s Church, Portmagee for requiem mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Cill Fhaolain, Cahersiveen. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Palliative Care, Kerry or the Irish Cancer Society.