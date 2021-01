Another day, another Mayo retirement-that was the story during the week as 4 of their panel stepped away from the inter county set-up.

Seamie O’Shea was the last of the quartet to retire from James Horan’s panel.

The Breaffy man made 51 Championship appearances for Mayo, winning seven Connacht titles.

O’Shea followed David Clarke, Donal Vaughan and Tom Parsons in retiring from the Mayo fold this week.