SDKP welcome planning application for South Kerry Greenway

South Kerry Development Partnership is welcoming the planning permission application submitted by Kerry County Council for the South Kerry Greenway.

SKDP carried out an initial feasibility study into the project in 2011, which it says has potential to address the long-term socio-economic decline of the Iveragh Peninsula.

The board of SDKP note the success of the Waterford and Mayo Greenways and the positive economic and health benefits.





A group of landowners have voiced their concern and opposition to the Compulsory Purchase Order application by the local authority to acquire the land needed, after negotiations proved unsuccessful.