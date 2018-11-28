Scotts Lakers Win Back-game On The Road

Scott’s Lakers St Paul’s Killarney’s good form continued last night after a 32 points win over Fr Matthews in Men’s Division One.

Top scorers for Scotts Lakers were Sean O’Brien with 26, Mark Greene 20, Dailian Mason 17 and Seamus Brosnan 14.

The visitors romped home by 105 points to 73 to keep them in second place in the Southern Conference.





Coach Cormac O’Donoghue described the victory over the Cork side as their best of the year so far, particularly in that they were missing Papito Hersisia.

The next outing for the Killarney side will be in the President’s National Cup at home to Limerick Celtics at 7pm this Saturday night.