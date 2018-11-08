Scotts Lakers Sunday Fixture Postponed

Scotts Lakers St Pauls will only have one game this weekend in Men’s Division 1.

The home game against Waterford Vikings will go ahead as scheduled in Killarney Sports Centre at 7.30pm on Saturday night, but Sunday’s away fixture against Fr Mathews in Cork has been postponed. That game will be played later in the month.

In the Superleague, Garvey’s Tralee Warriors will have a chance to get back to winning ways when they entertain the in-form Belfast Star. Tip-off at Tralee Sports Complex on Saturday night is at 7.30pm.





Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin are on the road to Dublin on Saturday to take on UDC Marian at 7pm.

The first Kerry team into action at the weekend will be Team Tom McCarthy’s St Mary’s Castleisland who are away to St Munchin’s of Limerick at 4pm on Saturday.