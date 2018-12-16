Scor Na nOg County Finals Winners

Four hours of top class entertainment was provided by children from around the District Boards at the County Finals of Scor Na nOg, held at the Racecource Killarney.

There was a great spread of winners with success going to no fewer than five Districts Boards; once again Spa continued to dominate the Dancing at this level winning at both Figure and Set Dancing and to add to East Kerrys success Glenflesk took first place in the Ballad Group. Na Gaeil from the Tralee St/Brendans were victorious in the Leiriu. Both Finuge and Sneem after a long absence from this competition captured the Instrumental Music and Solo Singing respectively and at the Recitation discpline Gearoid Evans, Keel took top spot. The Overall Club on the evening went to the Spa Club.

The following are the County Final winners and who will now go forward to represent their County to the Munster Finals in Cappaquinn, County Waterford on Sunday January 20th; 2019:

FIGURE DANCING Spa East Kerry Board

SOLO SINGING Martin Larkin, Sneem, South Kerry Board

RECITATION Gearoid Evans, Keel, Mid Kerry Board

BALLAD GROUP Glenflesk, East Kerry Board

LEIRIU Na Gaeil. Tralee/St. Brendans

INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC Finuge, North Kerry Board

SET DANCING Spa, East Kerry Board





Overall Club Spa, East Kerry Board