The science and technology sector hopes to create over 180 jobs in Kerry this year.

This is according to Kerry SciTech, which is an industry-led network of science, technology and engineering companies in the county.

The latest announcement by Kerry SciTech companies comes on the back of two other positive announcements by Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland in recent months.





Kerry SciTech aims to highlight opportunities in sci-tech companies, foster collaboration and address common challenges such as talent sourcing.

According to the results of a survey of its members, Kerry SciTech claims over 180 new jobs will be created in Kerry this year.

80% of companies surveyed said they would create more positions in Kerry if talent was readily available, highlighting the potential for growth in the sector.

Among the companies planning on expanding their workforces are JRI America and Dairymaster; the Causeway-based agricultural manufacturer hopes to create 50 new jobs during 2019.

Chairman of Kerry SciTech John Gannon says the rate of growth in the sector is heartening, as is the success of Kerry companies in the global market.