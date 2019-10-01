Boys U19 Schools Cup
First Round
In Portlaoise at 12.45
Mounthawk Tralee v St.Mary’s Portlaoise
Killian Young Announces Inter County Retirement
Killian Young’s Kerry career is at an end.The South Kerry player has this morning revealed his Inter County retirement.He played with the Kingdom Seniors...
Schools Outing Today For Kerry Side
Boys U19 Schools Cup First Round In Portlaoise at 12.45 Mounthawk Tralee v St.Mary’s Portlaoise
Killarney Badminton Club Elects Officers
The following officers have been elected at the Killarney club AGM:Chairperson Jennifer Keane Secretary Kieran Crehan Fixtures Secretary Suzanne Smith Treasurer Peggy Horan PRO Sam HayesKillarney playing nights...
Busy Start for Community Air Ambulance – September 30th, 2019
John Murray is a pilot with Irish Community Rapid Response. The country’s first community air ambulance has exceeded 100 missions within the first two...
Claim that ‘Stretched’ Irish Water Budget is Impacting on Works – September 30th, 2019
A Kerry TD believes Irish Water’s capital budget is stretched and is impacting on works being carried out. Fianna Fáil’s John Brassil was speaking after...
Building Homes for our Workers – September 30th, 2019
Walsh Colour Print of Castleisland is building homes for their workers. Work has started on the first of nine houses on the Limerick Road....