Schools in greater Killorglin area will not be closing early for Christmas

Schools in the greater Killorglin area will not be closing early for Christmas.

That’s according to the Minster for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley, who was speaking following the closure of Scoil Mhuire on Wednesday evening due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

There were calls yesterday for schools in and around Killorglin to close, due to the recent high prevalence of the disease in the area.

Minister Foley claims schools are relatively safe, as the positivity rate from COVID tests in schools is 3%, compared to 12% in the community.

She says the intention is to follow public health advice.