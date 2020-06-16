School’s Out … With a Difference! – June 16th, 2020

By
Admin
-

The normal events to mark a child leaving primary school and moving to secondary have been unable to go ahead this year because of the pandemic. It’s been a strange time for pupils, their families, and teachers. But schools are making sure that children do get to say goodbye in a fitting way to their national school. Jerry spoke to principal of Ballyfinane NS, Catherine O’Shea and the four sixth class pupils, Ciara Griffin, Shaiden Lyne, Katie Keenan and Aoife Foley.

