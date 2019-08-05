School children to paint murals on boards around Denny site in Tralee

School children in Tralee are being invited to help paint the boarding around the now-vacant former Denny site in Tralee town centre.

The former factory was donated to the town by Kerry Group, and was levelled last year, with boarding erected around the site at the Island of Geese.

Cllr Pa Daly suggested that Kerry County Council invite school children to paint murals on the boarding, to brighten up the area until the site is developed further.

A local artist has been approached to work with local children on designs and colours, and their proposals will be submitted to the local authority later in the year.