Scam warning after Kerryman has substantial sum stolen from bank account

An AIB customer in Kerry has had a substantial amount of money stolen from his account, after he fell victim to an online scam.

The man received a text message purporting to be from his bank, advising him to make changes to his account details.

He subsequently discovered that a large sum of money had been withdrawn from his account.

The incident is currently being investigated by Tralee GardaĆ­.

Garda Patricia Fitzpatrick has warned the public to be extremely cautious about engaging with anyone online who’s looking for their bank details, following a rise in the number of similar scams: