Scam warning after Kerryman has substantial sum stolen from bank account

An AIB customer in Kerry has had a substantial amount of money stolen from his account, after he fell victim to an online scam.

The man received a text message purporting to be from his bank, advising him to make changes to his account details.

He subsequently discovered that a large sum of money had been withdrawn from his account.

The incident is currently being investigated by Tralee Gardaí.

Garda Patricia Fitzpatrick has warned the public to be extremely cautious about engaging with anyone online who’s looking for their bank details, following a rise in the number of similar scams: