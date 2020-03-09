Tomorrow’s Parish? Have your say on tomorrow’s parish by attending the Gathering in Kenmare Pobal Scoil Inbhear Scéine tonight (Mon March 9th) at 8pm. Or tomorrow night in the Dromhall Hotel, Killarney. See www.dioceseofkerry.ie
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Body found in Kilcummin area
A body has been found in a field in the Kilcummin area.Emergency services in Killarney were alerted to the discovery of a man's body...
Planning granted for widening entrance to Tralee school
Planning has been granted to a Tralee secondary school to widen the entrance gate.Kerry County Council granted planning permission to Presentation Secondary School to...
Fundraising drive launched to cover legal costs of opposing Shannon LNG
A fundraising drive has been launched in the US to cover the legal costs associated with the opposition to the Shannon LNG terminal.The liquified...
Songs of Amergin
Artists, poets and academics respond to the legend of the Milesians and the arrival of Amergin on the shores of Ballinskelligs Bay
Changes In The Garden Of Contemplation – March 6th, 2020
The Garden of Contemplation in Tralee is changing all its quotes on the walls to quotes of famous women
Veterinary Matters – March 6th, 2020
Danny O’Sullivan from Allcare Vets Killarney answers your pet related queries.