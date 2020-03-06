Tomorrow’s Parish? Have your say on Tomorrow’s parish by attending the Gathering in Kenmare Pobal Scoil Inbhear Scéine this Monday night (March 9th) at 8pm or on Tuesday night in the Dromhall Hotel, Killarney. See dioceseofkerry.ie
Kerry woman found dead in murder-suicide in the US
A Kerry woman and three members of her family have died in a murder-suicide in the US.53-year-old Joan Huber, who is originally from Lissivigeen,...
Pat O’Driscoll re-elected as Kerry IFA Chair
Pat O’Driscoll has been re-elected as Chair of Kerry IFA.Three farmers were contesting the election at the AGM last night in a packed Manor...
Kerry gardaí say GDPR issues not impeding attempts get information from HSE
Kerry gardaí say GDPR issues are not impeding their attempts get information from the HSE.This is despite a senior garda telling a Kerry court...
The Afternoon Show – KCFE North Campus Open Day
brendan -
With the sun splitting the stones, Wednesday was a bad day to be stuck in the office! Thankfully for Brendan, he was headed out...