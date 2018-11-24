Saturday’s Local Basketball Fixtures & Results

RESULTS
LEESTRAND U18 DIV 2 BOYS
St Pauls 63 St Annes 47
LEESTRAND U16 DIV 1 BOYS
St Pauls 64 St Bridgets 49
LEESTRAND U14 DIV 1 BOYS
St Marys 30 St Brendans 35
LEESTRAND U14 DIV 2 BOYS POOL 1
St Pauls 35 Kenmare Kestrels 32
GIRLS U14 DIV 2 PLATE
St Annes 38 Tralee Imperials 26
LEESTRAND U14 DIV 1 GIRLS
Tralee Imperials 26 St Josephs 38
LEESTRAND U14 DIV 3 GIRLS POOL 1
St Annes 19 Cahersiveen 37
LEESTRAND U12 DIV 2 BOYS
TK Bobcats 23 Cahersiveen 18
FIXTURES
Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:
Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin v Belfast Star, Killorglin Sports Centre, 7.15pm
Templeogue v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, Oblate Hall Inchicore, 8.00pm
Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:
Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney v Portlaoise Panthers, Killarney, 7.30pm
Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:
Trinity Meteors v St Mary’s Castleisland, Trinity, 5.30pm
LEE STRAND U17 DIV 1 GIRLS
TK Bobcats v Team Kerry Cobras in Moyderwell at 12:45pm
LEE STRAND U16 DIV 1 GIRLS
Cahersiveen v Gneeveguilla in Colaiste na Scelige at 4:00pm