In this weeks Saturday Supplement, Joe plays the final part of “Sophie Pierce: A life less ordinary”. He also talks to past participants of the Moving On project and features the Kerry County Council Creative Kingdom Slot.
Tralee man who punched a woman in the head receives five-month prison sentence
A Tralee man who punched a woman in the head has received a five-month prison sentence.27-year-old Killian O'Neill of 53 Stacks Villas, Tralee was...
Councillor says abandoned trolleys still an issue in Listowel
A Kerry County Councillor says there is still an issue of shopping trolleys being abandoned in estates and laneways in Listowel.Cllr Tom Barry asked...
Video to be played in Castleisland Mart promoting best practice with pesticides
A short video is to be played at eleven marts this month, including in Castleisland, to promote best practice when using pesticides.The substances have...
Saturday Supplement – September 14th
In this weeks Saturday Supplement, Joe plays the final part of "Sophie Pierce: A life less ordinary". He also talks to past participants of...
In Business – September 12th, 2019
This week Mary Mullins spoke to Dubai based milliner, Ballymacelligott-native Evelyn McDermott; Caroline Boland of Dingle Peninsula Tourism Alliance told us about the 13...