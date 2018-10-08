Saturday Supplement – October 6th, 2018

Emma MhicMhathuna fought for a better health service for the women of Ireland
Emma Mhic Mhathuna fought for the health of every woman in Ireland in the last few months of her life.That's according to her friend,...
Kerry County Council says alledged Rossbeigh trouble is matter for Gardaí
Kerry County Council has said it received three complaints about public behaviour at Rossbeigh beach this summer.Two complaints were about the behaviour of...
Criminal Assets Bureau appeals to Kerry public to report unexplained wealth in the county
The Criminal Assets Bureau is appealing to the Kerry public to report anyone with unexplained wealth in the county.Detective Chief Superintendent with the Criminal...
I was a Nurse in an Infant Hospital Adoption Home – October 5th, 2018
As a teenager, Cathy Garton trained as a nurse at Temple Hill, the infant hospital at St. Patrick's Guild adoption home in Blackrock, Dublin...
Call from the Dáil – October 5th, 2018
With Michael O’Regan absent for the next few weeks, John Downing, political correspondent with the Irish Independent is analysing the week that was in...