Saturday Supplement – October 20th, 2018

Fine Gael HQ expected to add second candidate to contest General Election in Kerry
Fine Gael headquarters are expected to add a second candidate to contest the General Election in Kerry.Last night at the party's Kerry convention, Junior...
Liadh Ni Riadha calls on President Higgins to come clean on the use of...
SF presidential candidate, Liadh Ni Riadha, has written to the President seeking clarification on the use of the Government plane.During a televised debate last...
Couple let down by lack of Government support over flooding of their Listowel home
A couple who fear their Listowel home will flood for a third time have asked for Government support.Arthur and Liene Gabrielyn bought their home...